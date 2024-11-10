Jerry Hughes News: Active Sunday night
Hughes (hip) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Lions.
The defensive end was activated from injured reserve Saturday after practicing in full Friday. Hughes was placed on IR in early October and missed the next five games, but the Texans opened his 21-day practice window to return from IR on Wednesday. Hughes played 38 defensive snaps across the four games he did play in early in the season, making one tackle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now