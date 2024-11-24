Jerry Hughes News: Won't play vs. Tennessee

Hughes (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Hughes returned from injured reserve Week 10, and over his last two games he registered three tackles (two solo) while playing 25 snaps on defense. He'll be a healthy scratch for Sunday's AFC South clash, and his next chance to suit up will be Week 13 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 1. Derek Barnett and Denico Autry will be the Texans' rotational defensive ends for Week 12 behind starters Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.