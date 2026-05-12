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Jerry Jacobs News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 5:48pm

Jacobs announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Jacobs spent his entire career with the Lions, logging 131 tackles (116 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four interceptions and one forced fumble across three seasons. The 28-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game during the 2023 campaign.

Jerry Jacobs
 Free Agent
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