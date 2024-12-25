Jerry Jeudy Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday
Jeudy (knee/shin) was deemed limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Jeudy has been managing a knee issue of late, but his listed shin injury is a new concern heading into Week 17 action. The wideout will have two chances to upgrade to full participation, and in turn avoid an injury designation, ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now