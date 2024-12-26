Jerry Jeudy Injury: Limited at practice Thursday

Jeudy (knee/shin) was limited at practice Thursday.

Jeudy -- who is coming off a two-catch, 20-yard effort in Week 16, was also deemed a limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so the wideout will probably have to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Dolphins without an injury designation. If available this weekend, Jeudy is likely to continue to work with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf), who was also limited Thursday but trending toward a second straight start.