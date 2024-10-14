Jerry Jeudy News: Another one-touch game

Jeudy caught one of three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles in Week 6.

Jeudy was held to one catch for the second consecutive game and has just six targets over the last two weeks. By now, it's become evident that Cleveland's offense is in disarray, and quarterback Deshaun Watson is part of the problem. For a silver lining, Nick Chubb (knee) is due back Week 7, which could bring some harmony to the offense and have an impact on Jeudy the rest of the pass-catchers.