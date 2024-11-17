Jerry Jeudy News: Breaks out in Week 11 loss

Jeudy caught six of 11 targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints.

The former Bronco was Jameis Winston's top downfield option, and most of Jeudy's production came on an 89-yard score in the first quarter. It's only the wideout's second TD of the year and his first since Cleveland's season opener, but if Winston -- who threw for 395 yards Sunday -- is regaining the form that saw him lead the league in passing yards in 2019, Jeudy figures to be in line for a big finish to the campaign. The Browns' aerial attack will face a tougher test in Week 12 against the Steelers.