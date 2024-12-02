Fantasy Football
Jerry Jeudy headshot

Jerry Jeudy News: Career-best performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 10:08pm

Jeudy secured nine of 13 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown while adding a two-point conversion catch in the Browns' 41-32 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Facing the team that invested the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft in him, Jeudy ensured his return to Denver was a memorable one by recording career highs in receptions and receiving yards. Jeudy got to the latter total with a significant assist from a 70-yard touchdown reception early in the third quarter, as well as a 35-yard grab to open a possession early in the fourth quarter. The veteran wideout has displayed excellent chemistry with Jameis Winston since the latter took over the starting job, generating a 33-614-2 line on 49 targets over that five-game span. Jeudy will next take aim at a Steelers defense he posted six receptions for 85 yards against back in Week 12, as Cleveland travels to Pittsburgh for an AFC North clash on Sunday.

Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns
