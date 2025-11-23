Jeudy's three targets from Shedeur Sanders tied for third on the team behind Harold Fannin's six. Jeudy secured just one of his three looks, and it went for a season-long 39-yard gain, but Jeudy lost a fumble at the end of the play after the ball was punched out from behind. The 2025 season has been a struggle for Jeudy, who has yet to hit 80 receiving yards in a game and has just one touchdown. Jeudy will face an injury-riddled leaky San Francisco defense in Week 13, but Cleveland's offense has been bad enough that Jeudy still isn't an exciting fantasy target in that matchup.