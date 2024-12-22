Jerry Jeudy News: Pair of catches with DTR at QB

Jeudy brought in two of three targets for 20 yards in the Browns' 24-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Working with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as his quarterback instead of Jameis Winston (shoulder), Jeudy saw significant regression in his numbers Sunday. The speedy wideout didn't enjoy anything resembling the downfield role he often filled with the freewheeling Winston at the controls, as Thompson-Robinson averaged just 4.6 yards per attempt while also throwing a pair of interceptions and taking five sacks. Jeudy could be hard-pressed to seem much improvement in Week 17, as the talented Dolphins secondary comes to town.