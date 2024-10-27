Jerry Jeudy News: Reason for optimism with Winston

Jeudy record recorded five receptions on eight targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 29-24 win over the Ravens.

The entire Browns' offense saw a boost with Jameis Winston under center, and Jeudy immediately managed one of his more impactful performances of the season. He got off to a relatively slow start with only one catch in the first half, but he got things going in the final two quarters with long gains of 30 and 14 yards. Even with unsustainable volume -- Winston took to the air 41 times -- there should be optimism that Jeudy will show improvement across the second half of the season.