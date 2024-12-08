Fantasy Football
Jerry Jeudy News: Stays hot against Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 6:16pm

Jeudy recorded five receptions on six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers.

Jeudy couldn't match his Week 13 explosion, but he remained productive with Jameis Winston under center. He began his performance with a long 35-yard touchdown catch after splitting the defense down the seam. While the Browns' offense was stalled for much of the contest thereafter, Jeudy did manage to remain a reliable target. Jeudy has now topped 70 receiving yards or found the end in each of Winston's six starts.

