Jeudy failed to build off the momentum from his season-best outing against the Jets in Week 11 (6-78-1), finishing third in receiving yards for the Browns despite leading the team with seven targets. It didn't help the veteran wideout that his starting quarterback was knocked out of the game at halftime, nor did he mesh well with replacement QB Shedeur Sanders, who completed 25 percent of his passes in relief. Cleveland's inconsistent play under center all season has limited Jeudy's production, making the wideout a risky fantasy play on a weekly basis.