Jerry Tillery headshot

Jerry Tillery News: Coming to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:35am

Tillery and the Colts agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The veteran defensive tackle from Notre Dame is now headed to Indianapolis following a one-year stint with the Chiefs. Across 17 contests in 2025, Tillery logged 374 defensive snaps and tallied 20 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. Now with the Colts, he's expected to compete for a reserve role on the team's defensive line throughout the summer.

Jerry Tillery
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerry Tillery See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jerry Tillery See More
2024 Minnesota Vikings Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Minnesota Vikings Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Peter Schoenke
August 5, 2024
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
NFL
2024 Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More
Author Image
Bryce Danielson
July 27, 2024