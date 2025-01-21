Jerry Tillery News: Suits up for all 17 games in 2024

Tillery notched 28 tackles (13 solo), two pass breakups and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances with the Vikings in 2024.

Tillery began the 2024 campaign hovering around the range of 50 percent of defensive snaps, but from Week 11 on his rotational role involved closer to 30 percent of defensive snaps per game. The 28-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he may need to search for a chance to contribute with another club.