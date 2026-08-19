Jer'Zhan Newton Injury: Suffers pectoral injury

Newton suffered a pectoral injury during last Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Newton has now missed consecutive sessions due to the issue. The defensive tackle's return timeline remains unclear, but it is seeming like a long-term problem. If Newton cannot return to the field soon, Shy Tuttle and Ricky Barber will likely see a greater share of opportunities in Saturday's preseason contest against the Lions.