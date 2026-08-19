Jer'Zhan Newton Injury: Undergoes pectoral surgery

Newton (pectoral) underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss significant time, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Newton suffered the injury during last Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins. The defensive tackle tallied 38 tackles (21 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2025. It is unclear when Newton will be able to return to the field, but he will likely be out until at least late December.