Jer'Zhan Newton News: Has key role in rookie campaign
Newton finished the 2024 regular season with 44 tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble over 16 games.
After being taken in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Newton missed Washington's regular-season opener due to a foot injury. He was ready to play the following week, however, and gradually worked his way up to a significant role -- Newton started each of the Commanders' regular-season contests from Week 7 onward, though he came off the bench and logged lesser defensive snap counts during the playoffs. Newton appears to be a key part of the team's plans moving forward and will look to further develop in 2025 during his second NFL campaign.
