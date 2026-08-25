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Jeshaun Jones News: Suspended for start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 6:50pm

The NFL suspended Jones three games Tuesday for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Jones signed a reserve/future contract with Minnesota in January and has been using training camp to try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The suspension will make him ineligible to see game action until Week 4, though Jones may ultimately end up on the Vikings' practice squad.

Jeshaun Jones
Minnesota Vikings
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