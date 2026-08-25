Jeshaun Jones News: Suspended for start of season
The NFL suspended Jones three games Tuesday for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Jones signed a reserve/future contract with Minnesota in January and has been using training camp to try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. The suspension will make him ineligible to see game action until Week 4, though Jones may ultimately end up on the Vikings' practice squad.
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