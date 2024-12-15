Jesse Luketa Injury: Done for rest of Sunday
Luketa (thigh) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Patriots.
Luketa suffered the thigh injury in the first half and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of Sunday's contest as a result. The linebacker finished his day with one tackle and in his absence, Owen Pappoe and Xavier Thomas will continue to operate in more significant roles versus New England.
