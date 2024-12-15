Fantasy Football
Jesse Luketa Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Luketa sustained a thigh injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Luketa logged one tackle before sustaining this injury during the first half. The 25-year-old has been one of the Cardinals' primary reserve linebackers this season, totaling 20 tackles and three sacks across nine appearances. With starting off-ball linebacker Mack Wilson (conussion) also forced out, it's likely that Owen Pappoe and/or Xavier Thomas will have to step up into bigger roles for the time being.

