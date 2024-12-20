Jesse Luketa Injury: Out against Panthers

Luketa (thigh) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Luketa will miss his first full game since Week 4 after going down with a thigh injury early in the first half of last weekend's win versus the Patriots. The third-year linebacker's inactive status should provide more opportunities for Owen Pappoe and Xavier Thomas. Luketa's next chance to see the field will be at Los Angeles in Week 17.