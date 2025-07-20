Jesse Luketa News: Working out with Cowboys

The Cowboys are bringing in Luketa (thigh) for a workout ahead of the team's training camp starting Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Luketa sustained a season-ending thigh injury in mid-December last year, finishing his third season with the Cardinals on IR. The 2022 seventh-round pick appeared in 31 games for Arizona, and he tallied a career-high 21 tackles and 3.0 sacks across 10 games last year. Luketa would likely vie for a role as a reserve linebacker and core special-teamer if he winds up joining the Cowboys this training camp.