Jesse Matthews News: Inks deal with Atlanta

Published on January 6, 2025

The Falcons signed Matthews to a reserve/future contract Monday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

The San Diego State product spent the year on Atlanta's practice squad and has never appeared in an NFL game after going undrafted in 2023. Matthews will have the opportunity to be a part of the Falcons' offseason activities and attempt to earn a spot on their active roster next season.

