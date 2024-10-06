Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jessie Bates headshot

Jessie Bates News: Forces two fumbles against Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 3:23pm

Bates finished Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers with eight tackles (three solo) and two forced fumbles.

Bates was the leading tackler for the Falcons on Thursday. His first forced fumble didn't lead to a turnover, but Bates managed to punch the ball out of Bucky Irving's hands late in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by Kaden Elliss. Bates has played every single defensive snap through the first five games of the regular season, and over that span he has recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), three passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Jessie Bates
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News