Jessie Bates News: Forces two fumbles against Bucs

Bates finished Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers with eight tackles (three solo) and two forced fumbles.

Bates was the leading tackler for the Falcons on Thursday. His first forced fumble didn't lead to a turnover, but Bates managed to punch the ball out of Bucky Irving's hands late in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by Kaden Elliss. Bates has played every single defensive snap through the first five games of the regular season, and over that span he has recorded 37 tackles (23 solo), three passes defended, one interception and two forced fumbles.