Jessie Bates News: Returns to practice
Bates (back) returned to practice Monday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
The safety had to sit out of two straight practice sessions and Atlanta's preseason opener against Denver last week with the back issue. Now that he's participating in individual drills again, he should be able to resume full 11-on-11 sessions soon as well. Bates recorded 98 tackles (57 solo), six pass breakups, including three interceptions, and a forced fumble for Atlanta a year ago.
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