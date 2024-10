Holland (hand) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland broke his hand in Week 5 and looks on track to miss his first game following the Dolphins' bye week. Barring a quick turnaround, Elijah Campbell will presumably be the next-man-up at free safety. Still, final confirmation on Holland's status figures to come roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.