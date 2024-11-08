Jevon Holland Injury: Game-time decision for Monday night
Holland (knee) told reporters Friday that he'll be a game-time decision for Monday night's matchup against the Rams, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Holland returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. His participation in Saturday's practice will likely provide the best indication of whether the Oregon product can play through the pain in Week 10.
