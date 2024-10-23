Fantasy Football
Jevon Holland Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Holland (hand) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland broke his hand in Week 5, and he was unable to return for Week 7 against the Colts after the Dolphins' bye. His limited participation in practice Wednesday is an encouraging sign that he could suit up against the Cardinals on Sunday. Holland has registered 22 tackles (14 solo), two pass breakups and one forced fumble across five regular-season games.

