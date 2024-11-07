Jevon Holland Injury: Limited to open week
Holland (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Holland was forced to sit out for Week 9 against the Bills after suffering a knee injury in Week 8 against the Cardinals. He wasn't able to practice all of last week, so his ability to return Thursday, though in a limited fashion, indicates the 2021 second-round pick is trending in the right direction. Holland will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Monday's game against the Rams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now