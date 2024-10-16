Jevon Holland Injury: Now considered day-to-day

Holland told reporters Wednesday that he's considered day-to-day with a hand injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Holland was originally considered week-to-week after sustaining a hand injury in the Dolphins' Week 5 win over the Patriots, but Wednesday's report indicates he could suit up as soon as Week 7. The Oregon product's participation in practice throughout the week will provide the best indication of whether he can play in Sunday's matchup against the Colts.