Jevon Holland Injury: Officially listed as questionable

Holland (knee) was a limited practice participant Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland was unable to play in Week 9 against Buffalo due to a knee injury he picked up against Arizona in Week 8. He returned to practice Friday, and after the session he told reporters that he'll be a game-time decision for Monday's game, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Marcus Maye got the start at free safety in Week 9 and would likely reprise that role Monday if Holland is sidelined.