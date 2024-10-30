Fantasy Football
Jevon Holland headshot

Jevon Holland Injury: Opens week with DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Holland (hand/knee) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Holland sustained a knee injury in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals, so being held out of practice Wednesday's practice comes as no surprise. The fourth-year pro is likely a longshot to play in Miami's Week 9 matchup against the Bills; however, he'll have a greater chance to suit up if he can upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday.

Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
