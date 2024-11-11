Jevon Holland News: Set to suit up Monday

Holland (knee/hand) is active for Monday's Week 10 matchup against the Rams.

Holland had been questionable coming into Monday due to a knee injury that caused him to miss last Sunday's loss to Buffalo. He was able to log a pair of limited practices to end this week, and he'll return to the field for Monday Night Football. Holland's return could be big for a Miami secondary tasked with trying to contain Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who are both healthy for the Rams.