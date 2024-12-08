Jha'Quan Jackson News: Healthy scratch for Week 14

Jackson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Jackson has played just five offensive snaps over his last three games, and he'll be sidelined Sunday for the first time this season. His next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Bengals. Mason Kinsey, Julius Chestnut and Tyjae Spears are candidates to take over as the Titans' primary punt returner due to Jackson's absence.