Jha'Quan Jackson headshot

Jha'Quan Jackson News: Inks deal with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Jackson signed with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old from Tulane spent time with the Saints' practice squad last season and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2024. During that campaign, Jackson served as one of the Titans' top return men, totaling 412 kick-return yards and 215 punt-return yards across 12 contests. Now in Houston, he'll likely compete for a similar role ahead of the 2026 season.

Jha'Quan Jackson
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app