Jha'Quan Jackson News: Inks deal with Houston

Jackson signed with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 26-year-old from Tulane spent time with the Saints' practice squad last season and hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2024. During that campaign, Jackson served as one of the Titans' top return men, totaling 412 kick-return yards and 215 punt-return yards across 12 contests. Now in Houston, he'll likely compete for a similar role ahead of the 2026 season.