Jha'Quan Jackson News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay

Jackson and the Buccaneers agreed on a contract Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Jackson was cut loose by the Texans on Monday, and he has now quickly found a new home with Tampa Bay. The wide receiver caught both of his targets for nine yards while also adding a 27-yard kick return and an eight-yard punt return over two preseason contests with Houston. Jackson's best chance to make the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster will be as a special-teams asset.