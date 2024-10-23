Jha'Quan Jackson News: Not seeing much work on offense

Jackson played one of the Titans' 73 snaps on offense and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards and two punts for eight yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Bills.

A rookie sixth-round receiver out of Tulane, Jackson has played just three snaps on offense through Tennessee's first six games, with the 24-year-old instead making most of his impact thus far as the Titans' return man. Though special teams will likely be where Jackson continues to see most of his playing time for the rest of the season, he could at least move up a spot on the depth chart at receiver after Tennessee traded DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City on Wednesday. The Titans are left with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Jackson as the lone healthy options at receiver on the 53-man roster, though Tennessee could sign another wideout or elevate a wideout or two from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.