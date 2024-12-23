Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ji'Ayir Brown headshot

Ji'Ayir Brown Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Brown (ankle) is day-to-day with an ankle injury ahead of Monday's matchup with the Lions, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Brown picked up an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, recording one solo tackle while playing four defensive snaps and 15 snaps on special teams. With San Francisco eliminated from postseason contention, the team will likely be cautious with their impressive second-year safety before Week 17. Brown's status will be worth monitoring when the 49ers host their first official practice of the week Thursday.

Ji'Ayir Brown
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now