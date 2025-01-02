Ji'Ayir Brown Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday
Brown (ankle) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Brown was limited in Wednesday's session, so this is a downgrade for San Francisco's safety headed into Sunday's Week 18 finale against the Cardinals. The Niners have a laundry list of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and could be playing a number of backups in a game that has little meaning for either club.
