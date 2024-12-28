Ji'Ayir Brown Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Brown suffered an ankle injury during the 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Dolphins. The injury limited him in practice all week and he is in danger of missing his first game of the regular season. Should Brown be inactive for MNF, Malik Mustapha would likely serve as the 49ers' starting free safety alongside strong safety Talanoa Hufanga.