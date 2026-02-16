Ji'Ayir Brown Injury: Season ends with hamstring injury
Brown (hamstring) had 76 tackles (44 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble in 17 regular-season starts with the 49ers in 2025.
Brown turned in another solid regular-season campaign splitting time between both starting safety positions while Malik Mustapha started the campaign on the PUP list. The 25-year-old Brown suffered a hamstring injury during the 49ers' postseason run that cost him the team's final game, a road loss to the Seahawks in the divisional round. Assuming that the versatile safety is able to recover in time for training camp, Brown will enter the final year of his rookie deal with the inside track to a starting safety gig.
