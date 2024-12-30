Ji'Ayir Brown News: Good to go against Detroit

Brown (ankle) is active for Monday night's game against the Lions, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Brown suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Dolphins, but he has been cleared to play Monday after being limited in practice all week. The 2023 third-round pick has logged 70 tackles (45 solo) and five pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 regular-season games.