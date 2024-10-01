Ji'Ayir Brown News: Leads Niners with eight tackles

Brown tallied eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Patriots.

Brown was the leading tackler for the 49ers on Sunday, and his eight tackles were the most in a regular-season game of his young career. The 2023 third-round pick emerged as a starter in his rookie season, and he's played every single defensive snap through the first four regular-season games of 2024. Brown is up to 20 tackles (13 solo) and three passes defended on the year.