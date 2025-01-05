Ji'Ayir Brown News: Will suit up in season finale

Brown (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Brown had been questionable entering the weekend due to a lingering ankle issue, but he'll be available for San Francisco's final game of the campaign. The second-year safety logged only 25 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps last Monday against Detroit, so he may not see a full workload again versus Arizona. Talanoa Hufanga and Malik Mustapha have gotten the most snaps at safety for the 49ers over the past two weeks while Brown has been dealing with the ankle issue.