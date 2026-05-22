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Jihaad Campbell Injury: May not attend OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 12:21pm

Campbell (shoulder) may not participate in OTAs but will be ready for training camp, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio made it clear that the linebacker would be ready for training camp and left the door open for Campbell to even log some reps in the latter portion of OTAs. The 2025 first-round pick is set to step into a starting role next to Zack Baun in 2026. The departure of Nakobe Dean in free agency means Campbell will take on an expanded role in the Eagles' defense.

Jihaad Campbell
Philadelphia Eagles
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