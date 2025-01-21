Fantasy Football
Jihad Ward headshot

Jihad Ward News: Logs one sack in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Ward logged 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Ward signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Vikings in March of 2024 after spending the last two seasons with the Giants. The 2016 second-round pick out of Illinois played a mostly rotational role at defensive end, and his 10 combined tackles were his lowest output since the 2019 campaign (seven tackles across 14 regular-season games). Ward enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will look to catch on with a team in need of a veteran defensive end.

Jihad Ward
Minnesota Vikings
