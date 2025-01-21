Jihad Ward News: Logs one sack in 2024

Ward logged 10 tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Ward signed a one-year, $1.79 million contract with the Vikings in March of 2024 after spending the last two seasons with the Giants. The 2016 second-round pick out of Illinois played a mostly rotational role at defensive end, and his 10 combined tackles were his lowest output since the 2019 campaign (seven tackles across 14 regular-season games). Ward enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will look to catch on with a team in need of a veteran defensive end.