Ward (groin) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday after missing Monday's session, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The starting safety missed the last three games with the groin injury, though he didn't practice at all last week, so his return may be a good sign ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Jets. Ward has 17 tackles and a pass breakup in four games this season. Eric Murray should start in his place again if he can't go against New York.