Jimmie Ward Injury: Expected out Sunday

Ward (groin) is not expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward sat out a second consecutive practice Thursday after aggravating a pre-existing groin injury during Week 5's win over Buffalo. It's the same injury the forced the safety to miss Week 4 against Jacksonville. Apparently, per league sources, Ward could miss multiple games. Calen Bullock is expected to replace Ward, who has 17 tackles and one pass defensed over four games.