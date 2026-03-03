Jimmie Ward Injury: Let go by Texans

The Texans released Ward (foot) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward didn't play during the 2025 season, as he began the campaign on the Commissioner's Exempt List before moving to the reserve/PUP list due to a foot injury. While the 2014 first-round pick is contemplating retirement, could look to sign with another team if he decides to suit up for the 2026 campaign.