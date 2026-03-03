Jimmie Ward headshot

Jimmie Ward Injury: Let go by Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Texans released Ward (foot) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward didn't play during the 2025 season, as he began the campaign on the Commissioner's Exempt List before moving to the reserve/PUP list due to a foot injury. While the 2014 first-round pick is contemplating retirement, could look to sign with another team if he decides to suit up for the 2026 campaign.

Jimmie Ward
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmie Ward See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jimmie Ward See More
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
NFL
NFL Draft Pick Value Study: Pro Bowl Rate, Bust Rate, and Success Rate for All 32 First-Round Picks Of Last 25 Classes
Author Image
Thomas Leary
14 days ago
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 5: Top Risers and Fallers
NFL
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 5: Top Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
155 days ago
NFL Picks: Texans vs Buccaneers Best Bets
NFL
NFL Picks: Texans vs Buccaneers Best Bets
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
169 days ago
NFL Expert Picks: Christmas Special - Chiefs vs. Steelers; Ravens vs. Texans
NFL
NFL Expert Picks: Christmas Special - Chiefs vs. Steelers; Ravens vs. Texans
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
December 25, 2024
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes, Personnel and Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
December 23, 2024